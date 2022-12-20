Morocco: HM the King Congratulates Niger President On National Day

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory message to the President of the Republic of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, on the occasion of his country's national holiday.

In this message, the Sovereign expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Bazoum and his wishes for the prosperity of the Nigerien people.

HM the King reiterated, on this occasion, his firm will to continue, together with the President of the Republic of Niger, "the work of consolidation and deepening of our bilateral relations, with a view to making them a fruitful cooperation between two African countries, at the service of our two peoples and the unity, stability and progress of our continent."