Nigeria: Saraki-Led Senate Ensured Accountability in Governance - PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the immediate past President of the Senate, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki reinforced adherence to democratic tenets of the Rule of Law, Separation of Powers, Integrity of the National Assembly as well as accountability in the system.

The party stated this while felicitating with Saraki, former Governor of Kwara State as he marked his 60th birthday.

National publicity secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, in a statement, described Saraki as an outstanding medical practitioner, very brilliant administrator, excellent legislator and exceptional statesman who continues to exert his skills and resources towards the development of the nation.

"Over the years, as a medical doctor, two term Governor of Kwara State, President of the Senate and now one of the leading lights in the PDP's mission to rescue our nation from the pains inflicted by the APC, Senator Saraki remains steadfast in dedicating himself for the good of our nation.

"The PDP is proud of Senator Saraki's achievements as Governor of Kwara State and as Senate President, during which he reinforced adherence to democratic tenets of the Rule of Law, Separation of Powers, Integrity of the National Assembly as a People's Assembly as well as accountability in the system.

"Also, our Party recalls how Senator Saraki, as the Chairman of the PDP National Reconciliation and Strategy Committee worked with other leaders to stabilize and chart a new direction for the PDP despite the challenges, harassments and threats by the APC Government.

"The PDP celebrates with Senator Saraki on this special day and prays to God to bless him with many more years in good health to continue in his service to country and humanity," PDP said.