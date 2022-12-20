Nigeria: Military, Police Kill 52 Terrorists in Zamfara, Bauchi

The Nigerian military and police have killed not less than 52 terrorists in Zamfara and Bauchi states.

Air component and ground troops of Operation Hadarin Daji recorded major victory after eliminating over 40 motorcycle riding terrorists in Malele village of Dansadau local government area of Zamfara State.

The operation was carried out on Saturday when aircraft from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and ground troops of the Nigerian Army, sustained a well-coordinated joint operation, according to sources.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the operation according to locals was not without some collateral damages as some residents were killed in the crossfire.

A military source narrated how the security services mobilised their troops in launching series of attacks and airstrikes against those warring bandits coming from different parts of the country.

"Both the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force (NAF) operations are yielding fantastic results in the area with several terrorists being eliminated as the battle is still on.

LEADERSHIP reports that terrorist activities in the area have exacerbated due to the lingering crisis between Hausas and Fulanis over the devouring of farm produce by cattle thereby making the area very volatile, especially in Malele, Maigoge, Yan Sawayu, Ruwan Tofa, Mai Awaki, and Zama Lafiya, all under Mutunji district of Dansadau Emirate Council.

A local source said, "Honestly, we must thank the Nigerian Air Force and the Military for their renewed commitment to ensuring that our villages are freed of these criminals.

"We are particularly impressed with their quick and immediate response and intervention whenever called upon. We will however implore the Federal Government to continue to equip the military with more ammunition capable enough to destroy and neutralise the large number of bandits that we are seeing coming from different places."

Meanwhile, there are fresh reports that the terrorists, obviously reeling from their devastating loss after the air strike attempted an attack on a military convoy on their way to Malele. No life was lost except for a soldier who sustained an injury and is reportedly responding to treatment.

Sources also confirmed that terrorists' kingpins, Halilu Jan Buzu, Turji and Adamu Aleiru are making efforts to reinforce their terrorists' colleagues in the battlefield after the devastating air strike. Halilu Buzu's boys, in particular were sighted along Dankurmi on their way to Malele, while those of Adamu Aleiru were seen at Yar Gada, a border between Dansadau and Gusau Emirates, waiting for sunrise to move to the battle ground.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

NAF director of public relations and information Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet confirmed the strikes.

Meanwhile Bauchi State police command has in its efforts to stem banditry in the state, especially in Alkaleri local government area recently neutralised 12 bandits/kidnappers including their kingpin, Madaki Mansur who has been terrorizing the area and neighbouring states of Gombe, Taraba and Plateau.

"On the 19th December 2022 at about 0230hrs a Joint Operation of security operatives engaged suspected bandits/kidnappers in four different hideouts; Mansur, Digare, Gwana and Dajin Madam in Alkaleri forest", police public relations officer, Ahmed Mohammed Wakil said in a statement in Bauchi yesterday.

He said as a result of superior fire-power by the police operatives, 12 of the kidnappers were neutralised.

while others were subdued, dislodged, and scampered in disarray into the nearby bushes with possible gunshot wounds and abandoned their camp.

Wakil said that consequent upon the encounter, weapons and operational motorcycles were recovered during the operation, saying that the command is intensifying efforts to apprehend the fleeing members of the syndicate.