Nigeria: Kaduna Govt, CAN, LP Condemn Killing of 28 in Southern Kaduna

Kaduna State government, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Labour Party (LP) has condemned in strong terms the renewed attacks and killings of no fewer than 28 persons in Malagum and Sokwong communities in Kaura local government area of Southern Kaduna in Kaduna State.

A statement issued by the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Aruwan Samuel on behalf of Kaduna State government condoled with the families of those killed.

He said the military and other security agencies reported that bandits attacked the locations and killed several citizens while burning houses and other properties.

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed deep sadness at the report of the incident and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed, while offering condolences to their families.

The governor also condemned the attacks describing it as inhuman, considering the efforts of government, security forces, the traditional institution and other critical stakeholders within the last week.

The governor has also directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to urgently provide relief materials to the communities.

"An urgent security intervention is being conducted by the Defence Headquarters Operation Safe Haven, as the Commander - also the GOC 3 Division Nigerian Army - Major General Ibrahim Ali, and sector 7 commander, Colonel Timothy Opurum, are at present in the location.

"The Kaduna State government will make public further details on the incident as it receives feedback from the security forces," he said.

On their part, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State chapter averred that killers of Southern Kaduna people were yet to be neutralised.

In their statement issued by the state chairman, Rev. John Joseph Hayab said, "CAN is mourning the death of over 28 innocent defenceless people of the Mallagum community in the Kagoro area who were brutally slaughtered last night."

Hayab said, "The massacre has further proven that the killers of the Southern Kaduna people have not yet been neutralised as claimed.

"The federal government and the security agencies must not let the killers escape. Those who committed this evil must be fished out, arrested, and brought to face justice.

"These renewed killings may be a strategy to scare the people from exercising their rights and to further increase fear and impoverish them. Accordingly, CAN condemn this barbaric act in the strongest terms but appeal for calm, calling on the government and security to rise to the duty of protecting lives and property," he opined.

In yet another press briefing by the national secretary of Labour Party, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim Mai Rakumi described the attack and killings particularly of their members as barbaric.

"Our great party has noticed with dismay in recent time, the spate of killings of our party supporters in Kaduna State. Particularly in southern Kaduna which is one of our strongholds and the constituency of our gubernatorial candidate Hon Jonathan Asake, is becoming a source of concern," he said.

Rakumi called on Kaduna State government and the security agents to bring an end to the heinous act.

"Just last week our great party lost eight members in Kaura local government and Zangon Kataf local government areas respectively. This series of killings within a short time is highly condemnable and insensitive, especially in this festive period.

"Our great party strongly condemn these killings and we cannot continue folding our arms seeing our members killed on a daily basis. As such, we call on the Kaduna State government to do all it takes to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act to book.

"We in the Labour Party want the Kaduna State government to be proactive in protecting the lives and property of the citizens. We also call on the Kaduna State government to as a matter of urgency, put all the mechanisms in motion, apprehend and prosecute whoever has hands in this criminality.

"The killing of the amiable women leader of Labour Party in Kaduna State Mrs Victoria Chintex is still fresh in our minds and we will follow up with her gruesome murder till Kaduna State government apprehends the culprits. Her husband who was attacked in the process, is still receiving treatment as we wish him speedy recovery."

The Labour Party viewed all the killings in areas described as their major strongholds in Kaduna State and some parts of the country as a calculated attempt to demoralise their supporters.