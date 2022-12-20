Nigeria: Cholera Outbreak in Cross River - We Need Good Drinking Water - Community Leader

... We came to empathize not to play politics - PDP Guber candidate

The clan head of Ekureku community in Abi Local Government, Cross River state, Eval Bernard Egbe has called for quick intervention from relevant stakeholders to make portable drinking water available in the 10 villages that make up the community to avoid reoccurrence of another outbreak.

The Monarch who spoke while receiving Sen. Sandy Onor representing Cross River Central at the National Assembly during a working visit posited that a comprehensive intervention initiative was seriously needed to avert what happened in Ekureku .

He said :" We appreciate the federal ministry of health that came in here two days ago, WHO that came in here, the Red Cross and other medical parastatals that were here, they said the cause of our problem is water.

"Truly ,we don't have drinking water in Ekureku. It is only of recent that our good politician in the name of Dr Alex, who has come to give us potable drinking water almost to the period of this epidemic.

"We can't fail to point out that we need more of what he has put on ground, because they say the source of our problem is water.

"We need more water so that there wont be another epistle of epidemic again, they told us here that cholera is not airborne. It is what we take into our mouth that has cause this palaver, our problem is drinking water. Ekureku has no water to drink please help us as you have come to see our plight.

On his part , the Senator representing Central Senatorial District a d Peoples Democratic party, PDP, governorship candidate, Prof. Sandy Onor said he came to empathize with people.

"We came here to empathize, to show solidarity with you.we didn't come here to play politics at all.

Politics is a game and we should be able to separate it from personal relationship so we came here not for politics and we won't speak politics. We came here to sympathize and empathize with our people. Immediately I heard that there was a cholera outbreak here, I suspended my meetings.

"We came to tell you that we are very sorry at what happen. We came to say that we mourn with you. And we came to say that let God give you the fortitude, the courage to accept what has happened; and to let you know that many more good things will come," Onor said .