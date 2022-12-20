Ghana: Poorly Designed Websites Costing E-commerce Platforms Billions in Lost Sales

20 December 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Abigail Opiah

UK consumers make up their mind about staying or leaving a site in 15 seconds

New research on online shopping habits by enterprise CMS Storyblok has claimed poorly-designed websites could cost British ecommerce platforms to lose over £1 billion in revenue.

The research found that each online shopper abandons, on average, five purchases a year, with a total value of £50 due to poor website user experience - and 12% of shoppers abandon purchases worth more than £100.

In a survey that asked 6,000 consumers across the US and Europe about online shopping behaviour and website functionality, 48% of UK consumers said they abandon purchases due to bad website design and user experience.

Bad website bad business

Storyblok estimates that the loss in purchases due to poor website functionality equates to £1.41 billion annually.

The results reveal that the main reasons for avoiding purchasing from a website include poor navigation or layout, slow loading speeds, pop-ups and uncompetitive prices.

"Consumers want easy to navigate, intuitively designed, and fast loading websites. However, a lot of ecommerce websites are falling short. Five purchases per shopper in missed sales may not seem like a lot, but when you scale this up to the number of potential new customers businesses are missing out on, it becomes a very significant amount of money," said Dominik Angerer, CEO and co-founder of Storyblok.

"Additional functionality is still an important factor in attracting customers, but it's critical to get the basics right first. For example, by investing in a headless, composable commerce tech infrastructure, companies can set the foundation for a great, fast-performing user experience."

Those questioned between the ages of 18 and 25 say cluttered or outdated site designs are the main reasons for leaving an ecommerce website.

Aside from that, the research uncovered additional functionality such as chatbots ranks highly as one of the most important parts of an ecommerce website experience.

Participants of the survey aged 55+ chose ease of navigation and fast loading speeds as the most important factors, as the research results found that older consumers account for higher value abandoned purchases - averaging of £60.52 compared to £34 for those aged 18-25.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.