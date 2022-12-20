Ghana: Gold Stars Win - Samartex, Accra Lions Draw

Samartex FC resumed the betPawa Ghana Premier League (GPL) with a spirited performance to draw 1-1 with high-flying Accra Lions in their Matchday nine fixture played at the Sogakope Park, yesterday.

Giyasu Ibrahim gave the visitors a deserved lead in the 11th minute with a superb strike from the edge of the box.

The goal gingered the Samartex lads who increased the tempo and threatened the goal area of their host in a bid to stretch the lead before half time.

Accra Lions, however, remained resolute and kept their composure.

When they established their rhythm, they were a delight to watch as they put passes together and made several incursions into the area of Samartex.

After a couple of attempts, their persistence paid off as Hagan Frimpong equalised in the 40th minute after beautifully heading home a corner from David Oduro.

The game then went from one end to the other as both teams searched for the leader again but none found the back of the net before half time.

Accra Lions maintained the dominance after the interval while their opponents sat back and threatened with occasional counters.

Both teams made a few changes to strengthen the sides but they failed to unlock each other's de-fence to share the spoils.

In the other game of the day, Bibiani Gold Stars made good use of their home dominance to defeat Real Tamale United (RTU) 1-0 at the Duns Park in Bibiani.

A goal from Noah Martey in the 29th minute ensured that Gold Stars took all three points to re-sume the league on a bright note.

The defeat also ended RTU's successive run prior to the break while Gold Stars would look forward to getting their campaign back on track.