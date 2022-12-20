Ghana: 'Use the Right Immigration Process to Travel'

Prospective travellers need to use the right immigration process to travel, Mr Benja-min Woesten, Head of Ghanaian-Ger-man Centre (GGC), has stated

He said irregular migration in-volved a lot of risks which needed to be avoided.

Mr Woesten said this at a press soiree to interact with the media and also commemorate the five years anniversary celebration of the GGC in Accra last Friday.

He commended the media for its contribution to national develop-ment, stating that "the media is a key stakeholder in all spheres of life".

The Senior National Pro-grammes Coordinator, GGC, Mr David Tetteh, stated that the GGC was commissioned by the Federal Ministry of Economic Coopera-tion and Development in Decem-ber 2017.

He stated that the Centre was a hub for employment promotion, issues related to migration and diaspora and reintegration support in Ghana.

One main objective of the Cen-tre is to complement the govern-ment's efforts in creating oppor-tunities and sources of livelihood to curb youth unemployment in Ghana.

It also provides information on opportunities in the Ghanaian labour market to the local popula-tion.

The Centre also offers individual counselling on existing services and measures for the socioeconomic reintegration of returned migrants in Ghana.

"We advise them on regular migration and labour mobility, counselling, institutional support and capacity development and social support" he added.

Mr Tetteh said some of the activities undertaken by the Centre since 2017 included 16,497 coun-selling sessions, six job career fairs, 2,197 psychosocial support, and 9,344 business start-up support.

He said returnees from Germany comprised of 18 per cent and 82 per cent, adding that around 80 per cent of returnees were interested in entrepreneurship start-up, and 20 per cent job opportunities.