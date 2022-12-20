Liberia: Madam Kai Rides On White Ballot

-Gets New Three Years Mandate Of CSO Council

Representatives of local and national CSOs in Liberia have for the second time elected Madam Loretta Alethea Pope Kai as chairperson of the National Civil Society Council of Liberia.

At the CSOs gathering in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County, members of the Council expressed their desires through an open and fair electoral process at the General Assembly of the NCSCL Pope Kai to chair activities of the Council for the second time.

Based on these desires, Madam Pope Kai was elected on a white ballot with no one contesting against her.

Other officials elected through votes count were, John Alexander Nyahn, co-chair, Veronica Songor Johnson, a member at large, Joanna Korpo Ballah, Treasure and Lincoln Johnson, Regional one coordinator. EverlynBarry, Region two Coordinator, Lawrence Myers, Region three Coordinator and Cece Muna Nimely, Region 5 Coordinator formed part of the officials elected in Grand Gedeh County.

The general assembly of the council, which started on the December 14, 2022, ended on Saturday, December 17, 2022 in Zwedru, Grand Geldeh County.

It could be recalled that Madam Pope Kai first became the Chairperson of the NCSCL in 2019. The new Leadership was inducted in office today by the ad hoc elections committee, headed by Tamba F. J. Johnson.