Liberia: Dr. Clarence Moniba, Son of the Founding Father of Liberia National Union Takes Over the Party

Monrovia — The son of the founding father of Liberia National Union (LINU) political party, Dr. Clarence Moniba has officially taken over the leadership of LINU as its new political leader.

The Liberia National Union was founded by Dr. Harry Moniba in 1997. Dr. Harry Moniba was the last vice president to slain President Samuel Doe.

Clarence Moniba is the 5th person to have occupied such the highest post within LINU, namely, Dr. Harry Moniba, Cllr. John Morlu, Winston Tubman, Dr. Nathaniel Blama and now Clarence Moniba.

LINU through an official document signed all members of the national executive committee indicates "We the members of the National Executive Committee of National of the National Union having assembled and convened a special session on the soberness of our deliberations, on Monday, December 05, 2022, the party executives have resolved to strength the leadership within the party.

Accordingly, the executive committee of the party has crafted the title of political leader for the conferred on Dr. Clarence K. Moniba an eminent partisan and statesman, the statement read by LINU national chairman J. Jerome Slojue.

At the well colorful ceremony held at LINU headquarters in Monrovia, Monday December 19, 2022, LINU and its entire partisans are indeed cognizant of the commitment and support of Dr. Moniba, to the party, his immense potential cannot be over emphasized. Due to these enormous achievements and the positive image of their distinguished partisan and an illustrious son of the land, the executive committee of the Liberian National Union has resolved that the title of political leader is hereby conferred on Dr. Clarence Moniba, prior to the national convention in 2023.

According to Chairman Slojue, Dr. Moniba is to constructively engage other political leaders and relevant stakeholders; work with the executive committee in the search for eminent individuals and citizens of the country who maybe desirous of contesting for national offices in the party's ticket prior to the 2023 national convention of the party or leading it's into an alliance of other political parties with a shared commitment to the nation and its; work with the executive committee to successfully organize and execute the 2023 national convention slatted for Voinjama, Lofa County that will usher in a new code of officers to steer the affairs of the party.

Dr. Moniba is to work the executive committee to mobilize , recruit and reestablish the party structures around the country leading to succeeding general elections; work with the party mobilize financial support for the party; represent the party at meetings where necessary in consultation with the national chairman; participate and engage the general public in activities to project the positive image of the party; with the executive committee to plan, organize and jointly execute resources mobilization nationally and internationally; work with the executive committee to plan and establish international chapters around.

In his acceptance statement, Dr. Moniba said for the Liberian children who don't have access to education and have to sell between moving vehicles, for Liberian women who don't have access to healthcare, for the high unemployment rate and transformation of the country he accepts the role of political leader.

Clarence K. Moniba, Ph.D , is a former Liberian government official. He served as the youngest person in the country's history to be named Minister of State without Portfolio, as well as the Chairman of the Board of the Liberia Electricity Corporation. He was a Principal Advisor and Project Manager to the President of Liberia and a leading figure on infrastructure development in Liberia from 2014 - 2018. Dr. Moniba at various times also headed the Diaspora Engagement Unit, the Philanthropy Secretariat and the President's Delivery Unit which oversaw the implementation of priority projects. Moniba in previous roles has worked with the African Development Bank's High-Level Panel on Post-Conflict & Fragile States, as well as the United Nations Post-2015 Development Agenda.

He was awarded the national medal Knight Commander of the Most Venerable Order of Pioneers - which then President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf stated was for his outstanding and distinguished service in government.

Prior to his work in the Liberian government, Moniba was a professional American football player in the Arena League (2001-04). He is also the author of The Official Guidebook to a College Football Scholarship