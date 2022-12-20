Liberia: County Meet MVP Henry Saah Korfah Says He Wants to Win Triple Awards

Gbarnga City — National County Sports Meet Football Most Valuable Player Henry Saah Korfah has set a huge target for him to achieve in this year's competition.

The Gbarpolu county dangerous man got off to a flying start in the ongoing national county meet as his team secured a comfortable win over Sinoe county in their opening match in group B of the sports festival.

Korfah's who won last season's best player of the County Meet was on fire at the David Kuyon stadium in Gbarnga Bong County in his side 2-0 victory over Sinoe.

His individual brilliance was just what the Gola Forest boys needed as he created the opening goal for Prince Martor and his side held on to their lead for the entire first half.

After the break, Korfah who is commonly called Messi doubled Gbarpolu's lead in the 60th minute after a save from Sinoe's keeper Boston Barclay but the skillful winger was right on time to placed the ball in the lower right corner of the Sarpo Park boys net.

Saturday, the result for Gbarpolu who were beaten finalists last year was described as a point to their opponents that they are ready for the trophy this year.

Speaking to FrontPage Africa in a happy mood after their victory Korfah expressed his excitement in his team taking the driving seat in group B.

According to the Korfah his team played collective football to beat Sinoe but also admitted that Sinoe had a better team, "Football game is a do or die battle and we were victorious over Sinoe County,"

"I am not just targeting the MVP this season, I am targeting the MVP, the Highest Goal Scorer and the trophy and I can do better than that,"

"Playing in the first division league with my name on the scoring sheet I don't think the county meet is a pressure league for me" Korfah told our sports desk.

Commenting on the other teams in Group B the Sandi FC winger said they are well prepared to face host Bong and Margibi who settled to a goalless draw on match day one.

In his words the result from match day one make them to know that they can top the group.

The skilful wide man said they learned a lot from the final they lost to Nimba County and can't afford to repeat same.

The competition will continue on Wednesday December, 21,2022 with Gbarpolu facing Margibi while Sinoe and Bong County will close the day's action in both Kickball and Football at the David Kuyon stadium in Gbarnga City.