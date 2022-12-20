Liberia: Min. Paulita Wie Urges Community Base Enterprises to Not Misuse Donors' Funds

Monrovia — Paulita Wie, the Deputy Minister for Urban Affairs at the Micro Loan Technical Committee (MLTC) for Community Base Enterprises and Small Medium Enterprises urged beneficiaries of the project, to be dedicated to the repayments for their loan in a stipulated time to avoid embarrassment.

"The funds made available by donors are not meant to be misused," Minister Wie disclosed at the climax of the MLTC Retreat over the weekend.

The Microfinance Loan Facility for Community Base Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises is funded by the European Union.

Its implementing partners are the Ministry of Internal Affairs (Department of Urban Affairs), Monrovia City Corporation, Paynesville City Corporation, Environmental Protection Agency, NACOBE, and Eco Bank Liberia.

The Deputy who is also the Chairperson of the Liberia Country Program, expressed dismay in some members of the CBEs adding that many of them are not living up to their commitments with the bank, the Cities, and the communities.

According to her, legal action will be taken against those that are refusing to pay back the loan adding that transparency and accountability should be part of good citizens.

Madam Wie also lauds CBEs who she is living up to their commitments thereby in good standing with the bank, Cities, and Communities.

Deputy Minister Paulita Wie further cautioned the general public, to keep their surroundings clean and subscribe to a CBE, SME, or the various criteria.

She thanked the International partners (European Union and Cities Alliance), as well as Eco bank Liberia, Monrovia City Corporation, Paynesville City Corporation, Environmental Protection Agency, National Association of Community Base Enterprises, Small Medium Enterprises disbursements, and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Also at the retreat, the Internal Affairs Ministry and partners were able to follow up with CBEs and SMEs on the Risk Mitigation Framework as a reminder to be committed to the repayment of their loans to the MLTC and provided a space for plans for the ensuing year

Making a presentation at the climax of the retreat, specifically on recommendations for the ensuing year, Jerome D. Danqbuah, the Director of the Central region of the Solid Waste Management Department, said the MLTC has concluded that CBEs and SMEs will have an intense recovery campaign on ineffective borrowers, using legal means and the loan standard operating procedures.

He said the Micro Loan Technical Committee (MLTC) have concluded that they will ensure public information awareness on local radio stations to enhance population subscription to community-based enterprises and small and medium enterprises.

Danqbufurtherers disclosed that the MLTC will take the responsibility to be more involved in the timely collection of monthly financial statements from Eco Bank Liberia.

"CCommunity-basedenterprises within Paynesville shall be assigned for disposal purpose skip bucket, the city and the CBE shall work collectively in the identification of the assignment sites, and protection of the skip location", he added.

At the same time, Danqbuah added that the MLTC concluded that its Urban Taskforce must be more proactive to conduct holistic planning with cities and ccountiesauthorities.

Also, CBEs in attendance recommended the need for legal actions on none compliance CBEs. They urged the adjustment in the payment plan of 1a 0 percent interest increment.

They called on the city government to partner with them to stop none compliance CBEs by Publishing names of none compliance CBEs, Court process for none compliance CBEs, as well as negotiation between MCC and PCC, and a joint task force for effective repayment effort.

Also, CBEs called for donors and stakeholders to put more interest into the waste sector adding accountability, initiation of policies by the government to regulate waste management, empty transfer stations to ensure that it's freed for garbage collection, and restructuring the loan.

They also emphasized the significance of building CBE relationships with communities, Communication factors with communities and customers, as well as prioritizing communities' interests.