Liberia: Multee International School Crowns Champions

Monrovia — The basketball squad of Multee International School System has been crowned champions of the Inter School Sports Association (ISSA) back-to-school awareness tournament.

The tournament played at the Sports Commission on Broad Street came to an end on Friday, December 16.

Multee International School achieve their crown champions after a convincing 48 points to 31 wins over St. Matthew United Methodist in the tournament final.

A. Macaulay Sombai, [email protected]

The Vice Principal of Multee International School System attributed his school basketball squad's performances in the ISSA back-to-school awareness tournament as a clear manifestation of their athletes' preparation for the upcoming ISSA 2022/2023 league.

Mark A. M. Sabula highlighted that he was delighted about players' performance on and off the court which he added has proven to the school administration that their athletes are well prepared for the ISSA 2022/2023 league.

Said Sobula: "We are not surprised of our athlete's performances from the start of the tournament until they were crowned champions and I will say it again that they did very well and we are not surprised of their performances and I can assure you and our opponents to come in the ISSA league that our players will deliver for us the necessary results."

Sobula paid tribute to his team's head coach and players for the brilliant performances they displayed against their opponents doing the league and called on the coach to always form a team that would continue to deliver the necessary result for the school.

"I'm pleased to pay tribute to our school head coach and players for winning this unique trophy and I hope they will maintain their togetherness".