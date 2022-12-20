Rwanda: Rayon Sports Target Three Signings in January

Rayon Sports will sign three new players during the January transfer window, head Francis Christian Haringingo has said.

The club plans to bring in at least one defender, a striker and a central midfielder in an attempt to beef up their squad.

"We started the negotiations with the players but we haven't agreed anything with them. However, we hope to bring in some new players before the end of January," Haringingo said.

The under fire tactician admitted that, "It is difficult to find a good central defender in this transfer window, but the search is on because we need to strengthen the defense"

Reports indicate that Rayon Sports are inches close to bringing back Moroccan forward Youssef Rharb, midfielder Hertier Luvumbu and Thierry Manzi.

The club is reportedly close in on free agent Manzi who is expected to sign in the coming weeks to finalize the deal, according to sources close to the club.

The club looks more serious on the transfer market than expected to bring back stability in the defensive and midfield departments with defender Abdul Rwatubyaye and midfielder Raphael Osalue now out through injury.

The duo is expected to return to action in February but, with the title race now getting tense, signing new players remains a priority who is fighting to keep his job following back to back defeats against Etincelles and arch-rivals APR FC.

"This season is long and we have to strengthen our squad. There are positions that need reinforcements and I think it is important because we have had injuries that have affected us a lot. They are positions that, I would say, we have had difficulties," the coach noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is also reported that Rayon Sports could release some players, including striker Traoré Boubacar who has struggled for form during the league campaign so far.

The Blues had an impressive start to the season but they have been deep in form during the past few games and have, as a result, lost the Rwanda Premier League top spot to AS Kigali after APR beat them 1-0 during Saturday's derby.

The Blues now sit second at the table with 28 points, two behind leaders AS Kigali and a point ahead of APR and Kiyovu.

Haringingo and his men will wind up the first round of the season against stubborn Gasogi United who are sitting fifth on the table with 25 points as they look to end their three-year wait for a league title which they last won in the 2018/19 season.