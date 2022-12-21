Nigeria: Okupe Resigns As Labour Party Campaign DG

The Director General of Labour Party Campaign Council, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has announced his resignation from the party's campaign council over what he described as personal travails.

Okupe made the announcement in a letter addressed to Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party, where he requested the appointment of a new DG to continue from where he stopped.

The letter read: "Dear Peter, You will recall that I briefed you yesterday about my personal travails in seeking justice and clearing my name using the Nigerian Legal System to pursue same.

"I have invested too much in your campaign to allow my personal travails to become a source of distraction.

"In the circumstances, I have opted to step aside and plead that you appoint a new Campaign DG who can continue the assignment with zero distractions.

"God bless you and your family.

Okupe, a former Senior Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan, announced his resignation as DG of from LP Campaign Council just a day after he was sentenced by a Federal High Court, Abuja, to two years imprisonment for accepting cash transaction above the N5 million approved by the Money Laundering Act.

Meanwhile spokesperson of the campaign council, Yunusa Tanko has expressed confidence that Okupe's resignation will not affect the party.

He said the party was not structured on the shoulder of one person. "Labour Party has millions of soldiers who can take the baton from where Okupe stopped. It is a national organic movement that no one can stop.

In a telephone interview with THISDAY, Tanko said Okupe was a reputable democrat who has paid his due and he will continue to earn the respect of many Nigerians who appreciate his contributions in the democratic development of the country.