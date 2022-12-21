Nigeria: Davido Hints At Releasing Album Next Year

20 December 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ada Osadebe

Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido has hinted at the release of a new album in March 2023.

After his performance at the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony along with Trinidad Cardona and Aisha, the singer hinted on Twitter at a release of a new album in March 2023.

In the tweet, he included an emoji of a music track while asking his fans to anticipate his return.

He wrote, "See y'all in march."

The singer has been off social media since the demise of his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke in November.

Davido, however, posted for the first time on Sunday ahead of his performance in Qatar.

The post accumulated over 1.6 million likes on Instagram to become the first Nigerian celebrity with most likes on the platform as his fans and friends were happy to have him back on social media.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.