Nigeria: Flight Delays, Cancellation Loom Over Jet-A1 Scarcity - Airlines

Local airline operators have warned passengers of an impending disruption of flight operations due to persistent aviation fuel scarcity experienced in the country.

The operators under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), disclosed that the fuel scarcity crisis would result to thousands of travelers stranded at the airports particularly during the yuletide.

In a press statement by the spokesman of AON, Prof. Obiorah Okonkwo, he disclosed that scarcity of jet fuel returned in the past few days.

Okonkwo who is the chairman of United Nigeria Airline said, "We wish to inform the general public of impending disruptions in scheduled flight operations due to the scarcity of aviation fuel, otherwise known as JET-A1, which reared its ugly head again in the last few days."

"The scarcity, he said would no doubt force airlines to reschedule flights leading to late operations and in extreme circumstances, lead to cancellations."

"This unintended development, according to him, was a pain on airline operators and a stain on the industry, especially at this time of mass movement of people for the Christmas and New Year festivities."

"While we do our utmost best to manage the situation and ensure safe flight operations, we plead the understanding of the traveling public in the circumstance".

"We also call on the concerned authorities including product importers and marketers to do their best to resolve this ugly situation so as to ease the stress it brings on the travelling public".

"As Airline Operators, we remain committed to doing all that is necessary to ensure seamless services and safe air travels in our dear country."

The aviation sector in Nigeria is plagued with jet fuel scarcity and this results in flight delays, rescheduling, and cancellations. Jet fuel scarcity and the escalating cost are products of multifaceted factors that are related to finance, logistics, management, and policy.

Hundred per cent of the jet fuel consumption in Nigeria are imported, this creates pressure on the jet fuel supply chain during the festive period.