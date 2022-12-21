Nigeria: Benin Bronzes - Germany Returns 20 Looted Artefacts to Nigeria

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has handed 20 artefacts looted in the 19th Century back to the Federal Government of Nigeria at a ceremony in the capital, Abuja.

The return of this set of Benin Bronzes follows a deal made earlier this year to transfer ownership of more than 1,000 of these precious objects.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Benin bronzes were officially received yesterday at a ceremony held in Abuja.

The minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, while speaking at the official handover of repatriated Benin bronzes by Germany to Nigeria said when Germany mooted and announced the idea of returning Nigerian Benin Bronzes, the entire globe treated the news with disbelief.

He stressed that Germany did not stop at a mere announcement but followed up with a visit to Nigeria by high-ranking officials in March 2021 to further assure the country.

He, however, called on all other nations, institutions, museums, and private collectors still holding on to Nigerian antiquities to release them.

"Because of what Germany has done, negotiations with other nations, institutions, and museums for repatriation of the Benin Bronzes in their possession became swifter," he said.

He said 20 years ago, even ten years ago, nobody could have anticipated these bronzes returning to Nigeria, because the obstacles to achieving repatriation were seemingly insurmountable.

"But today, with the pioneering gesture of a friendly nation, Germany, the story has changed. The negotiations were not as easy as things look today. They were stormy at times. But the sincerity of the Germans played a big role in resolving knotty issues.

"In this regard, my special gratitude goes to Andreas Gorgen and the directors of the various museums for their patience and understanding.

"And to those who say there are no infrastructures to take these bronzes in if they are returned, I am happy to inform you that the Federal Government of Nigeria is embarking on infrastructural development around the National Museum in Benin City.

"This will be in addition to the infrastructural developments that are being initiated by other stakeholders in Nigeria and the immense support of foreign partners, particularly Germany. Easily, Benin City will become a cultural hub for Africa," he said.

He lauded the Federal Government of Germany and its officials for these unprecedented moves that culminated in this event.

In particular, he hailed the heads of government and governments of the various German regions and their officials, as well as the administrators of the regional museums in Hamburg, Cologne, Stuttgart, Leipzig and Berlin and all the other museums that have made repatriation possible.

"We understand that Germany, like Nigeria, practises a federal system of government, hence we know that it must have taken a lot of uncommon understanding, efforts and synergies to achieve this feat. We appreciate this," he added.

In an earlier statement, the German government said the agreement signed was for the return of 92 historical Benin artworks.