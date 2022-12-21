Mali: Appointment of the Bishop of Sikasso

Vatican City — The Holy Father has appointed Bishop of the Diocese of Sikasso (Mali) Msgr. Robert Cissé, of the clergy of the same diocese, currently ad interim Rector of St. Augustine's Major Seminary in Bamako.

His Exc. Msgr. Robert Cissé was born on July 7, 1968 in Bamako. He studied philosophy at St. Augustine's Major Seminary in Bamako and theology at St. Peter Claver Major Seminary in Koumi, Burkina Faso.

He was ordained a priest on July 10, 1993 in Koutiala, incardinated in the diocese of Sikasso.

He has held the following offices and carried out further studies: parish priest in Kimparana (1993-1995); parish priest in Fanterela (1995-1997); head of the Diocesan Commission for Vocations (1993-1998); parish priest in solidum and moderator of the parish of Sikasso (1997-2000) and, at the same time, Laity Chaplain (1997-1999); educator at the Moyen Seminaire Pie XII of Koulikoro in Bamako (2000-2002); he holds a Licentiate in Philosophy from the Pontifical Urbanian University in Rome (2002-2004); parish priest at Notre Dame d'Afrique of Koutiala, member of the episcopal council and head of the diocesan commission for education (2004-2009); national director of the Pontifical Mission Societies in Mali (2005-2011); vicar general and member of the council for economic affairs (2006-2009); secretary general of the Union of Priests in Mali (2009-2012); he attended the Pontifical Urbaniana University in Rome for a Doctorate in Philosophy (2012-2017); since 2018, Dean of the Faculty of Philosophy at the Catholic University of West Africa (UCAO), Bamako; since 2021, ad interim Rector of the St. Augustine Major Seminary in Bamako.