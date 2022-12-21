Mali: Appointment of the Bishop of Sikasso

14 December 2022
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Vatican City — The Holy Father has appointed Bishop of the Diocese of Sikasso (Mali) Msgr. Robert Cissé, of the clergy of the same diocese, currently ad interim Rector of St. Augustine's Major Seminary in Bamako.

His Exc. Msgr. Robert Cissé was born on July 7, 1968 in Bamako. He studied philosophy at St. Augustine's Major Seminary in Bamako and theology at St. Peter Claver Major Seminary in Koumi, Burkina Faso.

He was ordained a priest on July 10, 1993 in Koutiala, incardinated in the diocese of Sikasso.

He has held the following offices and carried out further studies: parish priest in Kimparana (1993-1995); parish priest in Fanterela (1995-1997); head of the Diocesan Commission for Vocations (1993-1998); parish priest in solidum and moderator of the parish of Sikasso (1997-2000) and, at the same time, Laity Chaplain (1997-1999); educator at the Moyen Seminaire Pie XII of Koulikoro in Bamako (2000-2002); he holds a Licentiate in Philosophy from the Pontifical Urbanian University in Rome (2002-2004); parish priest at Notre Dame d'Afrique of Koutiala, member of the episcopal council and head of the diocesan commission for education (2004-2009); national director of the Pontifical Mission Societies in Mali (2005-2011); vicar general and member of the council for economic affairs (2006-2009); secretary general of the Union of Priests in Mali (2009-2012); he attended the Pontifical Urbaniana University in Rome for a Doctorate in Philosophy (2012-2017); since 2018, Dean of the Faculty of Philosophy at the Catholic University of West Africa (UCAO), Bamako; since 2021, ad interim Rector of the St. Augustine Major Seminary in Bamako.

Read the original article on Agenzia Fides.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Fides News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.