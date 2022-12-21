South Africa: Deadline for Zuma to Withdraw Ramaphosa Case - South African News Briefs - December 21, 2022

Cape Town —

Zuma's Deadline to Withdraw Ramaphosa Private Prosecution Is Here

Former president Jacob Zuma instituted a private prosecution against President Cyril Ramaphosa. Zuma is accusing Ramaphosa of being an accessory after the fact to the crimes that he has further accused State Advocate Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan of, Eye Witness News reports. Zuma is accusing Downer of leaking confidential medical information to Maughan. Ramaphosa, through the Office of the State Attorney, has since written to Zuma, saying that the summons was "defective" and an "abuse of process". The deadline for the withdrawal is today.

Eskom Load Shedding Now on Stage 4

As it battles to restore tripped units at several power stations, Eskom says that stage 4 power cuts will remain in place until further notice. The utility pushed the level of power cuts from stage 4 to stage 6 on Tuesday night, then back to stage 4 from 5am on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, consumers will be waiting until January 2023 to hear what the tariff increase for consumers will be.

Nearly 3,000 Arrests for Various Crimes in KwaZulu-Natal

Police in KwaZulu-Natal say they have arrested close to 3,000 suspects linked to serious crimes such as murder, assault and kidnapping in the past two weeks alone. The arrests form part of the police's plan to intensify their safer festive season operations, Eye Witness News reports.