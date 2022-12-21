Liberia: CBL Boss Speaks of Achievements in Reforms

... as he inducts PAL new leadership

The Executive Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) J. Aloysius Tarlue, Jr has disclosed that his leadership has instituted positive reforms at the bank.

Delivered a speech at the Installation of the Publishers' Association of Liberia (PAL) on December 16, 2022 Mr. Tarlue said prior to taking over the leadership of the CBL, the Bank had lost public confidence and was in the media most of the time for the wrong reasons.

"Among the issues affecting the image of the Bank at the time were: (1) the alleged missing 16 billion, (2) the mishandling", he indicated.

According to him. It was an opportunity for him to speak at such an occasion that could not have come at a better time for him to share with the Liberian population the reforms they have undertaken at the CBL since they took over the leadership of the Bank in early 2020.

He said In order to put the Bank on a positive trajectory, President George M. Weah appointed a new Management team, which embarked on a concerted reform of the Bank with a focus on correcting all existing weaknesses at the Bank, including internal controls, procurement, currency management operations, regulatory and supervisory processes.

"We developed a new strategic plan (2021-2023) anchored on rebranding the image of the Bank and the mandate of the Bank as enshrined in Section 5 of the Amended and Restated Act of the CBL (2020), which is one of the milestone achievements, as a result of our reforms, we have made significant progress in turning the situation around and rebuilding public trust in the Bank and the banking system in general, thanks to the ECF program. Among the key achievements," heh said.