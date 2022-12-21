Ghana: Liztino Centre Wants Support for 2023 Autism Cycling

Africa's first autistic cyclist, Young Phil Ber-tino, has called on individuals and corporate Ghana to support the 2023 Au-tistic Awareness Creation cycling event.

The event, being the fourth edition, is slated for April 2 (World Autism Awareness Day).

"I have been able to come this far with the support of Gha-naians and would need everyone on board again for the next edition in 2023 to ensure that we use cycling to raise awareness on autism," he said during his 16th birthday celebrations in Accra on Sunday.

The celebration brought to-gether family, friends and individ-uals from the cycling fraternity to engage and share ideas on autism and the role of sports in helping children battle the disorder.

Young Phil, who is also a swimmer and tennis player, thanked GOIL and other partners for supporting last year's event, and appealed to others to be part of the next event.

According to his father, Mr Philip Bertino, the journey to cre-ate awareness on autism through cycling had been challenging, but rewarding.

"When we started three years ago, we were practically at a state of uncertainty, but now we are certain we are on a good course that would help transform the society," he stated.

He advised other parents not to be discouraged by the condi-tions of their autistic children, but rather engage and support them to become better.

The Chief Executive Officer ( CEO) for Liztino Centre for Children with Special Needs, Mrs Angel Bertino, added that the awareness campaign has been helpful as many families were now getting involved.

The next awareness campaign, she said, would see over 100 cy-clists ride from Accra to Nsawam, where they would engage com-munities and individuals along the way.

With support from the Nsawam Member of Parliament, Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, chiefs and other dignitaries, she said, there would be a durbar where school children would be engaged and educated on autism.