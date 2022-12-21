Ghana: 'Ecobank to Continue to Invest in Digital Financial Products, Services'

Ecobank Ghana has reiterated its commitment to continue to invest in digital financial products and services to bring banking closer to the doorstep of customers.

The Managing Director of Ecobank, Daniel Sackey, in a speech read on his behalf by the Head of Marketing and Commu-nications, Dr Daniel Kasser-Tee, at the 'Light Up the City' pro-gramme on Friday, said the move was to help promote the financial inclusion agenda of the govern-ment and bring banking conve-nience to customers.

The programme, organised by Jandel Limited, Mullen Lowe and other partners, was on the theme "It's the season to sparkle".

As part of the programme, characterised by the singing of Christmas melodies, there was a light parade which started from Ako Adjei through to the College of Physicians and Surgeons, where the programme was held.

Also, the organisers had erect-ed Christmas trees decorated with colourful lights along the principal streets of Accra, particularly Ridge Roundabout and Independence Avenue

Mr Sackey said banking had become easier and closer due to technology, stressing that "Bank-ing today is easier than we think through technology".

"Ecobank, thus, uses this opportune time to remind all Ghanaians that banking today is easier than we usually expect. The everyday banking activities, such as opening accounts, making payments, sending funds to 3rd parties, can all be done remotely just by dialing *770# and follow-ing the prompts. Let *770# be your banking tool from today," he said.

He said Ecobank Ghana had for four consecutive years support-ed the 'Light Up the City' to bring back life to the city.

Mr Sackey said the support formed part of the company's corporate social responsibility of giving back to the host commu-nities.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, com-mended Ecobank and other partners for sponsoring the pro-gramme.

He urged the public to keep their environment clean and go by the environmental laws.

Mr Quartey also urged drivers to drive carefully to protect pedes-trians on the road.