Ghana: Mahama - I Stand Ready to Work With New Executive

20 December 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Former President John Mahama has assured that he is ready to work with persons who have been elected as national executive members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Reiterated his earlier stance of neutrality in the various contest and insisted that he did not have any pre-ferred candidate for any position and congratulated the delegates for voting based on their own appreciation of the messages of aspirants and convic-tion about their capacity to work in the larger interest of the party.

"I stand ready to work with all those you have elected to lead our great party and to contribute my quo-ta to our objectives which primarily revolves around saving our country and building the Ghana we want.

"Ghanaians are looking up to the NDC to rescue them from the New Patriotic Party (NPP)government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and I want the NDC to win the next elections by merit and not default as, in my view, the NPP has failed.

"The citizenry are looking up to us not to become the next government by default as a result of the failure of this administration but are looking up to us to be the choice because we are a better alternative so we must not win by default of the lapses of this admin-istration, but we must win because we are the better alternative to govern this country," Former President Mahama stressed.

According to the former president, the NDC in government would not repeat the mistakes of the NPP because he had heard many people say when NDC wins power in 2024, it would do exactly as the NPP were doing but dared that then there was no use fight-ing for political power.

Former President Mahama pointed out that the NDC must be the govern-ment of infrastructure, protect human rights,of economic prosperity, growth, modesty, humility, fights corruption, dissipation of public funds, prudence, accountability, probity, transparency and alternative government in 2025.

