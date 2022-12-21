Ghana: We'll Deploy Efforts to Protect Livelihoods ... Veep Assures Ghanaians

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says the government is work-ing towards alleviating the current economic hardship Ghanaians are facing.

He stated that government recognises the difficulties and uncertainties the situation had visited on Ghanaians saying that "we will deploy all efforts to protect your liveli-hoods."

"The last couple of months have been characterised by economic uncertainties and challenges that have impacted Ghana and the rest of the world. We will deploy all ef-forts humanly possible to enable us survive these hardship," he said.

Dr Bawumia said this on Sunday when he joined the leadership and members of the Liberty Centre Assemblies of God Church in Accra to commemorate its 50th anni-versary celebrations which was held on the theme "Declaring God's Goodness."

The Vice President said it was critical that Ghanaians renew their faith and trust in God while working around sound policies and new ideas to ensure economic recovery.

"With renewed strength and hope in the word of God and with new ideas and sound policies we are forever confident that we will rise, restore and turn things around for the glory of God.

We have been working while trusting God at the same time for his unfailing love and thankfully we are beginning to see the power of the Lord, we will continue to work hard and keep our trust in him for the name of the Lord is a strong tower, the righteous run into it and are safe, Dr Bawumia noted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance Sustainable Development By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said, it was important for the church to celebrate individuals and groups that have contributed in diverse ways to bring the church to its current state.

"As you reflect on God's goodness over this 50 years it is necessary that you do not forget the sacrifices of those who laboured and worked hard and laid the foundation upon which you have built and continue to build," the Vice President added.

He commended the church for com-mitting to build a health facility to serve the community as part of its corporate social responsibility and called on the entire membership of the church to support the project.

The founder of Dominion Christian Centre, Zambia, Bishop Andrew Mwen-da, in a sermon, said the church at 50 years could not afford to be scattered but rather should be able to address specific issues.

Bishop Mwenda said it was also time for the church to strategise and defend what it had achieved for the past 50 years and urged it to forge ahead as there was more to achieve.

He urged the members of the church to be partners of the leadership's vision while encouraging them to take up leadership position adding that "we need Christians in higher positions."

The senior pastor of the church, Rev. Dr Sam Ato Bentil, said for the past 50 years, the church had toiled, fought and sacrificed for the sake of the gospel but "we have been relentless and we are not looking back, we are moving forward and doing so with the backing of the Holy Spirit."