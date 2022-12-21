Uganda: Traffic Offenders Risk Spending Entire Festive Season in Jail as Minister Announces Strict Measures

The Works and Transport Minister, Gen Katumba Wamala has directed Traffic Police to be strict while enforcing traffic guidelines during the festive season.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday afternoon, the minister noted that there has been an increase in accident on the Ugandan roads, especially towards the festive season.

He noted that it is high time government took stricter measures to control road carnage.

"Drivers who commit serious offences should be arrested and produced in courts of law. You might spend the rest of the festive season in the coolers because you might find that magistrates in the courts of law could have gone for festive season. If you are not careful, you might spend the entire festive season behind the bars," Gen Katumba warned.

He said that drivers caught over speeding, driving while drunk and those without driving permits are some of those who will be arrested and detained instead of the usual issuance of the express penalty tickets.

According to the minister, for those involved in minor offences, the culprits will be issued express penalty scheme tickets but warned that in some instances, one might be stopped for some hours before being allowed to proceed.

"Traffic Police will ensure all drivers involved in road crashes have their fingerprints taken to see whether they are habitual offenders and will also be tested for alcohol."

The Traffic Police director, Lawrence Niwabiine said all traffic operations along the highways will be centralized and that he will command them.

"I will be in charge of the centralized command and will ensure all violations will be handled firmly. We shall not hesitate to arrest, detain and take those offenders to courts of law," Niwabiine warned.

The traffic police director noted that it will not only be the eyes of officers on the roads but also the use of CCTV cameras to help in their operations.

"We shall have extra eyes by using CCTV cameras to watch all those who will be violating traffic law on highways and other roads. You may be stopped on a checkpoint and ordered to get out of your vehicle and go to the police station to answer charges. Here CCTV officers will be in touch with commanders in different segments on the highways to ensure such drivers are monitored and if found in excess are arrested."

According to the Works and Transport Minister, all buses and passenger service vehicles should comply with the provided route chats and there should be no return journeys.

He added that police, together with the Ministry of Health have reactivated emergency service centres and teams to respond to the emergencies put in place .

"We appeal to the general public to utilize the police toll free line, 0800199099 to report cases of indiscipline and other issues including emergencies and accidents on the road," Gen Katumba said.