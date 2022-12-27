Uganda: One Dead, Two Seriously Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into River Off Bridge

26 December 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Gerald Matembu

One person is dead and two others are nursing serious injuries after a government vehicle Land Cruiser number UG 3395R lost control and fell off a bridge on Bubulo- Bududa road today.

The vehicle attached to the ministry of local government was being driven on Passa bridge when the driver lost control and it ended up in the river bed at Namutembi cell, Manafwa town council, in Mananafwa district this afternoon.

Residents who witnessed the accident blamed it on the narrowness and dilapidated nature of the bridge which has become a black spot with many accidents.

The identity of the deceased and injured is yet to be revealed by police.

