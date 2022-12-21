Ghana: Ofosu Ampofo Congratulates New NDC Nat'l Executives

Ofosu Ampofo, the immediate past National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress, (NDC) has congrat-ulated his successor and other national executives on their victory, pledging to support and assist the campaign to win the 2024 general election.

"Whilst the election needless-ly witnessed the worse form of inner vilification, personal attacks and public injury to the hard-won reputation of our party through various means of public spaces and on social media platforms, the insensitivity inadvertently affected our restitution, unity and cohesion needed to engender the collective prosecution of our agenda for victory 2024," he said.

The executives were elected at the 10th National Delegates Congress, held at the Accra Sports Stadium on December 17, 2022 where Mr Ampofo, lost to the then General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia.

Mr Ampofo, however, indicat-ed that members, supporters and faithful of NDC should appreciate the victory was simply a prelude to the battle ahead of them and prayed they quickly recovered from their individual pain and dented reputation to restore public morali-ty to join forces to soldier on.

"I re-dedicate myself to the bigger task of working for victory 2024 and pledge my unalloyed commitment to work even harder for the party together with the elected national officers, and the rank and file of our great party to achieve our ultimate goal of regaining power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024," he noted.

Mr Ampofo urged members, sympathisers and well-wishers of the party to look beyond the ongo-ing internal polls and fight hard to wrestle power from the NPP since they were in real contest with NPP and asked the rank and file of the party to be united for victory in the 2024 elections by quickly regrouping no matter the outcome.

He expressed high confidence in the NDC winning the 2024 elections and not only snatch Par-liament but the Presidency as well from the "catastrophic" NPP gov-ernment with clear message to the citizenry that NDC was responsive to the cry of citizens.

The key race to watch in the NDC polls was the national chair-manship position between then incumbent chairman, Mr Ampofo, the incumbent General Secretary, Mr Nketia, and former Member of Parliament, Nii Armah Ashitey, and Samuel Yaw Adusei.

Incumbent Chairman, Mr Am-pofo faced formidable challenge from General Secretary, Mr Nketia in high stakes election and the two front runners who were poised to put forth a fierce battle to secure a win after working hard for the party did not materialise because Mr Nketia won by a landslide vic-tory when he garnered a whopping 5,569 votes against Mr Ampofo's 2,892 votes while Mr Adusei and Nii Ashitey secured 52 votes and 38 votes respectively.