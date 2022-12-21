Ghana: Afadzinu Elected 1st Vice President of GOC

20 December 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The President of Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, has been elected as the first Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

He obtained 38 votes to beat former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, who had 19 votes at the GOC's Annual Congress on Saturday.

The first Vice President posi-tion became vacant following the demise of Mr Paul Kodjoe Atchoe in July this year.

Mr Afadzinu, who is also a Board Member of the Internation-al Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), would now step into the shoes of the former Ghana Volleyball Asso-ciation boss.

In his victory speech, Mr Afadzinu thanked the delegates for trusting in his abilities and offering him the opportunity to serve the GOC at the top level.

"I would do my best to support the President to deliver on his mandate and other roles in a bid to ensure that the GOC leads the charge for sports growth in the country," he stated.

He called on other executives and members to remain a united force and ensure that the GOC developed athletes to excel at the global stage.

The current GOC composition would now include President- Ben Nunoo Mensah, 1st Vice Presi-dent- Mawuko Afadzinu (GTTA), 2nd Vice - Frederick Otu Lartey (GTF), 3rd Vice- Mohammed Mahadi (GFA), and Secretary General- Mohammed Sahnoon (GCA).

The others are, Deputy Sec-retary- Ahmed Shaib (Weightlift-ing), Treasurer- Frederick Ache-ampong, with Michael Aggrey, George Okoe Lamptey, Albert Frimpong, Emmanuel Tetteh and Delphina Quaye (GSA) serving as five representatives elected from the national federations affiliated to the International Federations recognised by the International Olympic Committee(IOC).

Dr Bella Bello Bitugu (GUSA) would continue to serve as an elected member from a national federation affiliated to the GOC, while the three other members elected by Congress were Rev. Emmanuel Dzani Nikoi (NFG), Michael Ayeh (GES) and Emman-uel O. Asare (GCA).

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE

December 20, 2022

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.