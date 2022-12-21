Ghana: Afadzinu Elected 1st Vice President of GOC

The President of Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, has been elected as the first Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC).

He obtained 38 votes to beat former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, who had 19 votes at the GOC's Annual Congress on Saturday.

The first Vice President posi-tion became vacant following the demise of Mr Paul Kodjoe Atchoe in July this year.

Mr Afadzinu, who is also a Board Member of the Internation-al Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), would now step into the shoes of the former Ghana Volleyball Asso-ciation boss.

In his victory speech, Mr Afadzinu thanked the delegates for trusting in his abilities and offering him the opportunity to serve the GOC at the top level.

"I would do my best to support the President to deliver on his mandate and other roles in a bid to ensure that the GOC leads the charge for sports growth in the country," he stated.

He called on other executives and members to remain a united force and ensure that the GOC developed athletes to excel at the global stage.

The current GOC composition would now include President- Ben Nunoo Mensah, 1st Vice Presi-dent- Mawuko Afadzinu (GTTA), 2nd Vice - Frederick Otu Lartey (GTF), 3rd Vice- Mohammed Mahadi (GFA), and Secretary General- Mohammed Sahnoon (GCA).

The others are, Deputy Sec-retary- Ahmed Shaib (Weightlift-ing), Treasurer- Frederick Ache-ampong, with Michael Aggrey, George Okoe Lamptey, Albert Frimpong, Emmanuel Tetteh and Delphina Quaye (GSA) serving as five representatives elected from the national federations affiliated to the International Federations recognised by the International Olympic Committee(IOC).

Dr Bella Bello Bitugu (GUSA) would continue to serve as an elected member from a national federation affiliated to the GOC, while the three other members elected by Congress were Rev. Emmanuel Dzani Nikoi (NFG), Michael Ayeh (GES) and Emman-uel O. Asare (GCA).

BY MICHAEL D. ABAYATEYE

December 20, 2022