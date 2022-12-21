Ghana: Tullow Ghana Supports Reconstruction of Appiatse Community With 4,000 Bags of Cement

Tullow Ghana, the upstream oil and Gas Company, has presented 4,000 bags of cement towards the reconstruction of the Appi-atse community in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

The community was de-stroyed in January this year after a 10-tonne mining explosive, which was being transported to a mining firm in the Western North region, detonated in the community after an accident leading to a deadly explosion.

The unfortunate explosion razed the entire community, claimed lives and destroyed the livelihoods of residents. However, the reconstruction of 600 houses and periphery structures that were destroyed in the explosion has be-gun at an estimated cost of more than GH¢70 million.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, representatives of Tullow Ghana, led by Tullow's External Affairs Leader, Nana Kobina Ewusi-Prah, said the move was to support the speedy reconstruction of the community to enable residents return to their social and economic activities.

"In January this year, we all heard the unfortunate incident that occurred at Appiatse; the explosion of 10 tonnes of mining explosives in transit to a mining site, which led to loss of lives, in-frastructure and injuries," he said.

Nana Ewusi-Prah said the im-ages after the incident were painful and a sad moment for the people of Appiatse and the entire nation "and our support, encouragement would help send a word of hope to the people as the reconstruction process begins".

The company as a social-ly responsible organisation, he said, "We at Tullow Ghana were touched by the plight of the peo-ple of Appiatse, and as key part-ners with the Ghana government for the development of Ghana as a whole, we do care, as we ensure the growth and improvement of the communities in which we work with".

"What happened here in Appiatse is a matter of national concern and that is why we have decided to support the efforts in rebuilding the Appiatse Township with 4,000 bags of cement."

Receiving the donation, the Municipal Chief Executive of Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality, Dr Isaac Dasmani, commended Tullow Ghana for the support and called for more support from corporate Ghana.

Tullow Ghana, he said, has demonstrated that as a good corporate citizen, "This is the moment that supporting the needy defines who we are as we extend our hands of support to our trou-bled community and compatriots who are down, and as we stand by them through this difficult moment".