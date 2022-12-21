Ghana: Bukom Banku, Son Granted Gh¢50,000 Bail for Allegedly Stabbing Footballer

Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as 'Bukom Banku', a Ghanaian professional boxer, and his son, Mustapha Kamoko, were yesterday granted GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties, who should be civil servants, by the Circuit Court in Accra.

The boxer and his son were arraigned for allegedly stabbing a footballer, Ismael Neequaye, at Bukom in Jamestown, Accra.

The court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, adjourned the case to January 10, 2023.

Bukom Banku, 50, has been charged with abetment of crime while his son faces the charge of causing damage. They both pleaded not guilty to the respective charges.

Prosper Quaye, alias scholar, 32-year-old unemployed, an alleged accomplice of the accused, is said to be on the run and the court has issued a bench warrant for his arrest.

Counsel for the boxer and his son, Leslie Ennin, in his bail application, told the court that Bukom Banku had a fixed place of abode and was a boxing title holder.

Mr Ennin said that Bukom Banku had learnt his lessons and his confinement has brought untold hardship unto his family since he was the breadwinner.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Maxwell Ayim did not oppose the bail application, instead asked the court for conditions that would compel accused to abide by court dates to expedited trial.

The court heard that the complainant, Ismael Neequaye, was a footballer who resided at Bukom, Jamestown with the accused.

Chief Insp. Ayim said on November 25, 2022, complainant was sleeping in his room, but woke up following unusual noises in his house.

Prosecution said Neequaye saw accused attacked his friends, including Julius Tagoe, a witness in the case.

Chief Insp. Ayim said complainant attempted to calm the situation, and Bukom Banku broke a bottle and gave it to his son to inflict wound on the complainant.

The court heard that Quaye upon the advice of the father inflicted a cut on the abdomen of the complainant.

Chief Insp. Ayim said that Mustapha also used a stone to smash a 32-inch television belonging to Julius.

Prosecution said complainant was rushed to the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital and a report was made at the James Town police station.