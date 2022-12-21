Ghana: NSA Lobbies for Black Stars World Cup Money

21 December 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Sports Authority (NSA) is lobbying for $2million of Ghana's prize money from the FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars are guaranteed $9m for finishing at the group stage of the tournament.

According to the NSA, this financial intervention from government will help with the continuous maintenance of the various National Stadiums.

Director General of the NSA, Professor Peter Twumasi told Citi Sports:

"We'll wish that the NSA being part of the qualifiers for AFCON, World Cup, if there is something FIFA has released to Ghana, we are hoping that probably we will be able to also attract about 2 million of that money to help with the continuous management of these facilities."

"Since they have allocated almost 90 to 99 percent of all funds for sporting facilities and it's not generating so much."

"Some of these interventions also help for us to improve on our economic situation."

The Authority has come under heavy scrutiny for the poor maintenance of national stadium including the Accra and Essipun facilities.

