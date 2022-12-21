Ghana: Minority Leader Interacts With Athletes

21 December 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr Haruna Iddrisu last Saturday urged members of the national athletics team, currently camping at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale, to be focused to emerge successful in their upcoming events for 2023.

Mr Iddrisu, also the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, had visited the facility for an early morning work-out.

His presence was a huge motivation for the athletes who did not hide their excitement and took advantage for photo opportunity

Addressing them, Mr Iddrisu reminded the athletes that they needed to be at their very best to compete with the best in the world.

"You have to be disciplined and listen to your coaches. They are the ones to guide you to the top. Keep working hard and when the success come, we'll all be there to celebrate you."

The athletes are currently training for upcoming events in 2023 including the World Cross-Country championship in Australia on February 4-18, Africa Youth Championship in Zambia and the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad & Tobaggo.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.