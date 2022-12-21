Ghana: Minority Leader Interacts With Athletes

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr Haruna Iddrisu last Saturday urged members of the national athletics team, currently camping at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale, to be focused to emerge successful in their upcoming events for 2023.

Mr Iddrisu, also the Member of Parliament for Tamale South, had visited the facility for an early morning work-out.

His presence was a huge motivation for the athletes who did not hide their excitement and took advantage for photo opportunity

Addressing them, Mr Iddrisu reminded the athletes that they needed to be at their very best to compete with the best in the world.

"You have to be disciplined and listen to your coaches. They are the ones to guide you to the top. Keep working hard and when the success come, we'll all be there to celebrate you."

The athletes are currently training for upcoming events in 2023 including the World Cross-Country championship in Australia on February 4-18, Africa Youth Championship in Zambia and the Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinidad & Tobaggo.