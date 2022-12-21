Liberia: AFELL Calls for Speedy Trial in Gruesome Murder of Yei Gargbaye in Sanniquellie

Monrovia — The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) is calling for a speedy trial in the gruesome murder of Madam Yei Gargbaye in Saniquellie City, Nimba County.

The Association speaking through its 1st Vice President, Atty. Bowoulo Taylor Kelley condemns in the strongest terms the alleged gruesome murder of Madam Gargbaye by her boyfriend in Saniquellie City, Nimba County.

"AFELL laments that this heinous atrocity took place during the commemoration of 16 Days of Activism to Eliminate Violence against Women and Girls in Liberia and the world over. AFELL has learned that the alleged perpetrator is currently behind bars," Atty. Taylor Kelley said.

The AFELL 1st Vice President also commends the women of Nimba for staging a peaceful march on the streets of Saniquellie City, Nimba County calling for justice for Yei Gargbaye, and urges women organizations across the country to join hands with the Women of Nimba to speak out for one of their own.

The women lawyers also thanked law enforcement officers who apprehended the alleged culprit.

"AFELL extends sincere condolences to the family members of Yei Gargbaye and the Women of Nimba, as they mourn a sister, and hope the unity brought about by her passing will continue among the Women of Nimba and eventually spread to other women groups in the country," she added.

In closing, Atty. Kelley says AFELL is closely watching the proceedings and is confident that a fair and speedy trial will be conducted in the interests of all involved.