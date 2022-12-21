Liberia: Supreme Court Orders Release of Pre-Trial Detainees Due to Overcrowded Prisons

Monrovia — The Supreme Court is currently troubled by the latest report about the news of widespread illness and reported deaths at the Monrovia Central Prison and has therefore ordered the release of some pre-trial detainees.

Last week, FrontPageAfrica reported that not only the Monrovia Central Prison is being overcrowded, but all major prison facilities across the country, which has led to illness among inmates due to limited medical treatment.

The paper on the other hand noted that inmates barely eat on time, which is as well contributing to depreciation in their various health statuses, forcing them to walk like Zombies and appearance like living skeletons.

FPA was also informed that due to the situation believed to be resulting from overcrowdedness, Monrovia Central Prison and Liberia National Police Cell are refusing to accept new inmates forwarded by the courts.

"It's something very terrible; the lack of food, no medical attention, no safe drinking water, and the prison is overcrowded," a source within the Monrovia Central Prison said.

December 12, Varney Lake, the Prison Superintendent began to take a radical step by denying inmates being sent from the various courts to South Beach on grounds that the prison is overcrowded," the source noted.

Assistant Justice Minister For Correction and Rehabilitation, Eddie Tarawali told FrontPageAfrica that the information about the death toll rising at the Monrovia Central Prison is untrue but admitted that the facility is overcrowded.

He, however, noted that some of these illnesses being experienced by inmates are rashes, scabies, and other skin infections, while others have Malaria which can be handled by the mini-clinic.

As a means of decongesting the facility, Minister Tarawali noted that the government has begun the construction of extra prison facilities at the Monrovia Central Prison.

FrontPageAfrica has since gathered; that Judges had a meeting with Public Defendants and Prosecutors on Tuesday, December 13, between the hours of 12:00 noon to 3:30 pm, brainstorming on a way forward regarding the situation at the Prison, on grounds that the action from the Monrovia Central Prison Superintendent has reached the Office of Chief Justice and Judges from various Courts who had to send inmates into the compound.

However, a week following said meeting, the Supreme Court of Liberia has instructed magistrates to release pre-trial detainees amidst reports of a looming health crisis at the central prison.

The mandate was given by the court recently ordering Magistrates in Montserrado County to release Pretrial detainees with minor offenses, who served beyond a period of a 30-day jail term.

Though there was a meeting held by judges with Public Defenders regarding a similar situation, FrontPageAfrica has further gathered that Supreme Court's decision follows an action by the West Point Magisterial Court to issue a Contempt Charge against Monrovia Central Prison Superintendent Varney Lake for refusing to jail a defendant from the court.

Last week Superintendent Lake said they decided to reject prisoners due to overcrowding.

According to prison officials, the prison is overcrowded as such they have vowed not to allow any more inmates until measures are instituted to address overcrowding at the Monrovia Central Prison.

However, FrontPageAfrica gathered that the West Point Magisterial court's action served as a driving force behind a meeting between Justice Minister--Frank Musa Dean and Justices of the Supreme Court in connection with the huge overcrowding of the prison facility, after which, the Supreme Court's decision came out.

Meanwhile, as a means of decongesting the facility, Assistant Justice Minister for Correction and Rehabilitation, Eddie Tarawali has noted that the government has begun the construction of extra prison facilities at the Monrovia Central Prison.