Liberia: Defending Champions Nimba, Bassa, Bong Searching for First Win

Monrovia — Fresh off the back of a shock opening-day defeat, defending football champions in the National County Sports Meet Nimba County will set out to get their title defense back on track when they take on Group C rivals Lofa County at the Voinjama Sports Pitch in Lofa county on Wednesday, December, 21.

Heading into the 2022/2023 County Meet champions Mouctarr Fofana men were heavily fancied to go all the way and secure a win in their first game of the competition.

Despite the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, Nimba were left stunned by host Lofa County as the home side collected all three points in a 2-1 victory over defending champion Nimba County in their Group C opener on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Nimba will be hoping to pull their first win when they take on Bomi County on Wednesday at Voinjama Sports pitch in Lofa County.

The champion who are desperate to remain in the competition needs nothing less than a win to stand a chance of progressing to the next stage depending on the last day results

Bomi who defeated River Gee 2-0 in their opening match will feel satisfied to denied the boys from the Mountain a win and get close to the quarterfinal.

With their County Meet hopes already on the line, Nimba must now avoid defeat against Bomi, who have managed all three points in their opening match.

If the champion lost on Wednesday it will be the second time the champions fail to make it to the knockout stage, as Lofa didn't make it to the knockout stage after they won the competition 2019/2021 edition.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, host Lofa County will come face to face with Rivier Gee County who Bomi defeat on Sunday.

A win for Lofa will seal their qualification while a win for River Gee will open up the group.

In other matches to be play host Grand Basaa who was beaten by Rivercess County on the opening day of the 2022/2023 County Meet need a win against Grand Cape Mount to keep their dream alive.

Cape Mount was happy to take a point from their game with Grand Gedeh in their 2-2 draw.

Grand Gedeh will have a tough task when they face group A leader Rivercess in the first match at the Dorris Williams stadium.

Gbarpolu who secure a 2-0 win over Sinoe county will be seeking to extend their lead at top of Group B when they meet Margibi county in the early kick-off in Gbarnga city while Bong following a goalless draw with Margibi county will face Sinoe County.

In the Southeast, Montserrado County will face Maryland County at the Martha Tubman Stadium in Harper City.

Maryland will be seeking to pick up their first County Meet win since their 0-0 draw with Grand Kru County.