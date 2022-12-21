Liberia National Table Tennis Association Elects New Administration

Monrovia — G. Gbassay Golee has been elected president of the Liberia National Table Tennis Association following the association election on December 17,2022.

Those elected are Gbassay Golee as president, Lame Freeman Secretary General, for the Vice President position there was no candidate for the position.

Mr. Golee won the presidency with 19 votes while the association outgoing president Amos Korva secure 12 votes while the outgoing Vice president Winnie Klimeh received 14 votes.

The association newly elected president appreciated the voters who voted him into office and promised to work together with Tennis stakeholder for the betterment of the Association.

He called on stakeholders to help in revamping the association for local and international competition.

Says Mr. Golee: "I'm overwhelmed and I'm lack of words after members of this association trusted me and thought it's wise to make the necessary change and they assured me that they were going to elect me to take over the leadership of this administration which they have done," he said.

It can be recalled that before Mr. Golee election he made it clear that he will take table tennis back into high schools in a move to develop young talents and prepare them to play competitive tennis locally and internationally.

He highlighted that defeated Korva administration failed to help develop the skills of the national team players and their current athletes have not been practicing and the majority are now above the age of 35 and they are not up to standard for the game so his administration will have to first built a team for local and international competitions and that can only be done if they take the game to the schools like they use to do before with active tournaments.

Mr. Golee stressed that his administration will help to give a facelift to the LNTTA headquarters after his induction into office.