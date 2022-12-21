Gambia: British High Commissioner Visits GAMTUB Office

The British High Commissioner to The Gambia, His Excellency David Belgrove recently visited The Gambia Trade Union Bureau (GAMTUB), where he met officials of the bureau to discuss issues of national development.

High Commissioner Belgrove was accompanied by officials of UNISON from the United Kingdom. GAMTUB is the biggest Labour Center in The Gambia with 10 affiliated member organisations.

Welcoming the visiting officials, Kebba Masaneh-Ceesay, the chairman of Gambia Trade Union Bureau (GAMTUB), informed the delegation that GAMTUB was created in 2017, following ouster of former President Jammeh, which also marked the end of his 22 years of authoritarian rule, thereby ushering in a new democratic dispensation, where human rights and the right for the voices of the Trade Unions would be heard.

He revealed that organisations, namely: The Gambia Labour Congress, The Gambia Teachers Union and The Gambia Press Union with support from ITUC, initiated the creation of GAMTUB as a platform for workers.

This, he added, also created an enabling environment in terms of promoting the plight of workers, as well as being a relevant partner to help government in the country's socio-economic development.

"It also seeks to protect the fundamental rights of the workers in compliance with ILO convention 87 and 94."

Ceesay informed High Commissioner Belgrove that the bureau since its inception created many unions such as GPA Maritime, Docks Workers, the MRC Workers Union and many more.

The British diplomat was also informed about the bureau's participation in the revision of the Labour Act, The Trade Union Bill, Employment Policy, Revision of the Factories Act, and Report on Irregular Migration Draft plan of Action on Labour Migration.

For her part, Wendy Nicols, former President of UNISON, the biggest public service Union in UK with 1.3 million members, who also doubles as a Labour Party Councillor, gave brief resume of UNISON and the respective responsibilities of members of her delegation.

Nicols, who is also the Mayor and National Chair of the Labour Party Executive Committee and now the Conveyor of UNISON Yorkshire/Humberside, explained some humanitarian projects that they have undertaken in the country namely, provisions of medical items to Kanifing Hospital and The Gambia Red Cross among a host of others.

Also speaking, His Excellency David Belgrove, British High Commissioner to The Gambia, expressed gratitude for the reception accorded him and the visiting delegation.

High Commissioner Belgrove expressed delight in meeting members of both GAMTUB and UNISON.

The British diplomat also informed GAMTUB members that the High Commission will be inviting its members to all its public functions, so as to strengthen bilateral relationship in other fields.