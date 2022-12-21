Gambia: Fisheries Ministry Validates Annual WASH Sector Performance Report

The Ministry of Fisheries, Water Resources and National Assembly Matters, Thursday validated the first annual sector performance review of The Gambia 2020-2021.

It was supported by the African Development Bank through the Climate Rural Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Development Project.

The objective of the view includes a combination of reviews and assessments of social, political, and environmental - a baseline for the WASH sector performance for 2020-2021.

Omar S.M Gibba, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Fisheries stated that there was an increasing global emphasis on the coordination of actors and activities to meet SDGs six and seven for effective and cost-effective delivery of water and sanitation services.

He added that the government will acquire benefits to avoid duplication and increase access to safe drinking and basic sanitary for all in view of the limited resources available.

"Global efforts are being directed to monitoring, evaluating and performance of water supply and sanitation actors in providing infrastructure and services. Data collection, analysis, and dissemination are vital for sector's development and for effective planning."

Lamin Mai Touray, the director of Water Resources, also pointed out WASH's vitality to everyday life and being recognised by the UN as a basic Human Right. He added that it is the responsibility of the government to provide, regulate and facilitate WASH services for its population to enjoy a better quality of life.

"Key considerations in this assessment are equitable access to water and sanitation facilities, sustainability of the facilities and related services, integration of communities into sustainable WASH development efforts, and hygiene improvement," he stated.

He reiterated that the assessment found many organisations, projects and private citizens striving to improve WASH service delivery across the country; and for the first time, a Sector Performance Report (SPR) has been prepared to capture and present sector efforts, with particular focus on the activities and outcomes from 2018 to 2021.

"This report was collated and written from a comprehensive assessment which engaged a range of government ministries, agencies and non-government organisations and represents WASH sector performance and achievements as of 2020/21."

Isatou I.M. Sissoho, the project coordinator, also dwelled on the importance of the review and the need to prioritise WASH in the country.