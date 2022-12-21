Gambia: KMC Cancels Inauguration of Municipal Radio Amid PURA's Embargo

21 December 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

The Kanifing Municipal Council yesterday cancelled the official inauguration of its municipal radio following information that the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) had imposed temporal embargo on licencing of radio stations.

The radio, called People's FM is part of the components of the Kanifing Environmental Transformative Programme (KETP) including the installation of a municipal radio.

The initiative is aimed at promoting and advocating for sustainable living practises and enhancing the council's community outreach in promoting their agenda.

This move came as there was an embargo imposed on radio stations - an update that was conveyed in a presser held at the council headquarters.

As various components of the project are on course, the installation of the radio is fully completed with its equipment and officially handed over to the council, officials say.

Alieu S. Nyang, the KETP project director said: "There's an executive order passed via the Public Utility and Regulatory Authority PURA to impose an embargo on radio stations in The Gambia," he said.

