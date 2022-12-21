Gambia: IOM, Japan Sign U.S. $2.2 Million Grant to Enhance Border Management

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in partnership with the government of Japan recently signed $2.2M meant to enhance the operational efficacy of The Gambia Immigration Department in its border management capacities at a ceremony held at Sir Dawda Kairaba International Conference Center.

The project is a 20-month duration starting from December 2022 to August 2023. However, the project, according to officials, is part of the implementation of some aspects of the GID Strategic Plan 2019-2024 as in accordance with country's National Development Plan.

Speaking at the signing Mr. Hirose Shinichi, Consular and Deputy Chief of Mission Japan Embassy, explained that the project is part of the implementation of GID's Strategic Plan 2019-2024 as in accordance with National Development Plan in strengthening peace, security and stability at the borders as a required precondition for economic growth, investment integration and betterment of livelihoods.

The Japanese diplomat acknowledged that in order to address the root causes of conflict and terrorism, the security institutions needs capacity building and supports like this to ensure absolute border protection.

Ms. Fumiko Nagano, IOM -The Gambia Chief of Mission, highlighted that this new project is aimed at enhancing the operational, technical, human resources, and administrative capacities of border management authorities to facilitate regular and responsible migration and mobility of people; mitigate security threats, transnational, organised crime and irregular migration.

This, she believes, would also positively promote peace, stability and security along important transport corridors.

Hon. Seyaka Sonko, the minister of Interior, reminded that The Gambia is a transit destination for an increasing number of both domestic and international migrants, therefore, improved capacity to manage 'our borders' is critical to meet its growing challenges.

"It has become more prominent to strengthen the human and operational capacity of borders in order to help curb organised immigration, criminal activities such as smuggling and trafficking in persons, while ensuring the protection of vulnerable migrants." he said.

Meanwhile, the geographical coverage is North Bank and West Coast Regions specifically targeting the main entry points of Kerr Ali (Farafeni), Amdallai and Giboro.