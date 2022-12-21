Gambia: Barrow Govt Targets 1200km Roads

His Excellency President Adama Barrow has revealed that his government is targeting to construct 1200 kilometers of roads in The Gambia as part of his infrastructural projects.

In fulfilment of his campaign promises, Barrow noted that there are more projects for 2023 that would touch all sectors.

President Barrow made these remarks to journalists at the State House on Wednesday as he wrapped up his Meet the People's Tour characterised with government project sites visits.

Also, President Barrow took the opportunity to inspect and assess progress of the ongoing projects at the VVIP Lounge at Banjul International Airport, to the airport junction-widening of Bertil Harding highway, to Sukuta traffic light, Janbanjelly highway, Nusrat Senior Secondary School and Tanjeh, Tujereng-Kunkujang Madiana road among other projects.

President Barrow announced that there are new projects in the offing, but quickly noted the difficulties encountered especially after the pandemic with the global economic crisis, adding that despite all that, they are committed to the promise made to the electorates.

Barrow thanked his partners such as the Holland-Foundation, IMF, World Bank, the Saudi Fund and the U.S. Government for helping his government in the realisation of the projects through both bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

With regard to quality work, he revealed that the pillars on the main OIC highway can last for a minimum of 100 years while the roads are expected to last for a minimum of 50 years, stating that this is the first time of constructing such roads in the country.

"We're spending US$4 million per kilometer, but the moment the roads are finished; this will reduce the traffic congestions. The OIC roads will make a huge difference in the lives of the people.

The drainage system will also help in building resilience, so we encourage government officials and technicians to push together for the realisation of the project together. We need to have the confidence that we can do it as a nation. It is a complete revolution," President Barrow stated.