Gambia U-20 Team Resume Training as Africa U-20 Youth Championship Looms

21 December 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia U-20 team on Monday resumed training at the National Technical Training Centre in Yundum, as the 2023 Africa U-20 Youth Championship edges closer.

Coach Abdoulie Bojang is currently training with thirty (30) players for the continent's bi-annual junior biggest football jamboree set to commence on 18 February 2023.

Coach Bojang will use his team's training sessions to scout good players for the 2023 Africa U-20 Youth Championship.

The Gambia U-20 team finished as runners-up in the 2022 WAFU Zone A U-20 football tournament hosted in Mauritania, after losing to Senegal U-20 team 1-0 in a tightly-contested final played at the Stade Olympique in Nouakchott.

The Young Scorpions qualified for the Africa U-20 Youth Championship four times in 2007, 2011, 2021 and 2023.

The Gambia won bronze medal twice in Africa U-20 Youth Championship in 2007 and 2021 after defeating Zambia and Tunisia in their third-place play-off matches.

