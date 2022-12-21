Gambia: Assistant Coach Ebrima Sarjo Lauds SK East After Triumph Over Banjul

Assistant coach of Serrekunda East Zonal team, Ebrima Sarjo, has praised his team following their resounding 2-0 victory over Banjul Zonal team in the first quarterfinal match of the 2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) super 'nawettan' zonal football championship played at the Serrekunda West Mini-Stadium on Monday.

Ebrima Sonko gave the Eastern boys the lead in the 14th minute of the first half before Lamin Kinteh scored the second goal in the 75th minute of the match to dash Banjul hopes of coming back to their feet.

"This is a great victory for us (Serrekunda East)," Coach Ebrima Sarjo pointed out, saying: "I thank God for the win."

Assistant coach Sajor accused Banjul for belittling and provoking Serrekunda East before their quarterfinal fixture.

"Before the game, Banjul were belittling Serrekunda East and calling us all sorts of names due to our slow start to the super nawetan zonal football tournament," coach Sarjo recalled.

"We knew them very well after beating and dominating them during a test match before the start of the annual super nawettan zonal football championship," the elated coach said.

"I thank everybody, especially the players, for their great performance and the fans for their magnificent support to the team."

According to assistant coach Sarjo, they will now put aside their victory against Banjul and prepare themselves for their semifinal encounter, saying they "are not afraid of any team" despite their slow start to the super nawettan zonal football competition.

Banjul Zonal team assistant coach Kebba Drammeh, for his part, said he was disappointed after the elimination of his side at the quarterfinal stage of the super nawettan zonal football tournament, but is now more comfortable as they have prepared well for their last-eight clash with Serrekunda East.

"We were preparing and looking forward to winning this year's super nawettan zonal football championship, because it has been a long time since we (Banjul) last won the zonals," coach Drammeh said.

The upbeat coach stated that they would go back and prepare better for next year's super nawettan zonal football championship.

Serrekunda East Zonal team will face either Serrekunda West or Brikama in the semifinal of the 2022 GFF super nawettan zonal football championship.

Meanwhile, Sanyang will take on Kombo East in the third quarterfinal match today, Wednesday, at the Brikama Box Bar Mini-Stadium at 4.30pm.