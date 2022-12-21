Gambia: GWA Ends 6-Day International Coaching Course

The Gambia Wrestling Association (GWA) in collaboration with The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) on Monday concluded a six-day Level One Technical Coaching Course for wrestling coaches at the Paradise Suites Hotel.

The training gathered 25 participants from different affiliated groups aimed at introducing Olympic wrestling to the coaches.

Deputizing for GNOC leadership, the Committee's Secretary General Yorro Njie said that for over 30 years GNOC has been successfully facilitating and organizing Olympic Solidarity and funding coaching courses for its Member Associations.

"I want to remind you all that a relationship with a coach is unlike any other personal or professional relationship," Mr Njie said.

"A coach, through their training and expertise, sees the athletes holistically and encourages the athletes to bring themselves wholeheartedly to the coaching sessions."

Mr Njie said people undertaking coaching would always feel valued and invested in as someone is giving their time and expertise to help them.

According to him, GNOC strongly believes that the coaching course in Greco-Roman wrestling would provide valuable opportunities to The Gambia to effectively compete in major international competitions, especially the Olympic Games.

Desk officer for wrestling at the National Sports Council (NSC), Abdoulie Bojang, called on the participants to showcase and make best use of the knowledge gained from the training.

Mr Bojang also called on the wrestling association leadership to always engage GNOC to boost the capacity of the association, membership and its stakeholders.

The Course Instructor from Nigeria, Akuh Purity, hailed the participants for their dedication and commitment during the training.

Mr Purity applauded the wrestling family for making him feel like a Gambian, adding that he would be looking forward to seeing The Gambia making it to Greco-Roman wrestling competition.

President of The Gambia Wrestling Association (GWA), Sheriff Modou Faye Cham, expressed delight, saying the training is part of their mandate to build the capacity of their members.

Gambia Wrestling Association's assistant secretary general Mama Faal, who was also part of the trainees, expressed happiness to be part of the training.

She thanked GWA and the GNOC for giving them such an opportunity, saying: "I hope this opportunity will go a long way for all of us (participants)."

She urged the participants to share the knowledge gained from the training with their colleagues and athletes.

Meanwhile, all of the 25 participants were awarded with certificates after participating in the Level One Technical Coaching Course.