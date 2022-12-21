Gambia: NISA Briefs Media Ahead of L'osta Banjul Afrisports Championship

The National Inter-Departmental Sports Association (NISA) recently briefed the media ahead of L'osta Banjul Afrisports championship set to be staged in The Gambia.

The Continental Workers Sports - Afrisports championship - is set to run from 6 to 12 March 2023.

Speaking at a press briefing held at the Kanifing Municipal Council (KMC) hall, secretary general of NISA, Bai Bittaye, welcomed guests from Algeria, Senegal and Cameroon to the press briefing.

Mr Bittaye revealed that The Gambia is well prepared to host L'osta Banjul Afrisports in March 2023.

NISA President Saikou B. Jarju stated that The Gambia is proud to host the continent's workers biggest sporting event.

Mr Jarju thanked the Government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Youths and Sports for their support to NISA.

The event, Mr Jarju pointed out, will feature six games.

President of L'osta, Dr Evele Malik Atour, expressed happiness about The Gambia's preparations in hosting Afrisports Banjul championship.

Representative of the Lord Mayor of KMC, Ousman Gaye, assured NISA of the council's readiness to support the championship.