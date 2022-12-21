Nigeria: Don Task Govt to Improve Funding in Tertiary System

21 December 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Kingsley Okoh

The former Dean of Students Affairs, and the current acting Dean, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Benin, Professor Patrick Osarenmwinda Igbinaduwa, tasked government to improve funding in tertiary system in the country.

While identifying issues of poor funding in tertiary institutions amongst others, as the major issue, Igbinaduwa lauded lecturers for their efforts in producing outstanding graduates despite the system lapses. He stated that, some Nigerian graduates home and abroad, are known leaders excelling in their domain of study, making particular references to Medicine, Pharmacy, Nursing, and even Politics and Entertainment.

He used the opportunity to appeal the government to take critical look into the education system and tackle the challenges facing it, adding that, this can only be done with the help of experts, who are already acquainted with the system.

He also assured that, from his rich administrative experience gathered in the system these past years, he is capable and available to assist the federal government in proffering lasting solutions to the challenges in general.

Igbinaduwa, who is the chairman, UNIBEN Methylated Spirit and Hydrogen peroxide Production unit, is an outstanding Academic, with 17 years teaching experience and over 25years in Pharmacy, who has produced many outstanding graduates in the Academia.

As a professor in Pharmaceutical Chemistry, Prof. Igbinaduwa has, over 30 local and foreign publications in his name, as well as membership recognition of several learned societies, such as, the Nigerian Association of Pharmacists in Academia, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria Society, Pan African Chemistry Network and, the Nigerian society of Pharmacognosy, where he has held relevant positions respectively in these bodies.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.