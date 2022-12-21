Ghana: 2022 National Festival of Arts and Culture Ends in Cape Coast

The National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFAC) has officially ended a week-long 60th Anniversary in Cape Coast.

The festival, held from Friday, December 9 to Saturday, December 17, was on the theme: "Reviving patriotism, peace and unity through cultural diversity for sustainable development."

The celebration was marked with a colloquium, regional exhibition days, a float with masqueraders, a pageant, women and girls' day and an International Friendship Night.

The Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, said NAFAC provided an excellent conduit for the expression of the country's cultural values while showcasing its rich heritage to the rest of the world.

"We do this not only to celebrate our country, amid pomp and ceremony but also capitalise on the experiences and lessons learned to further enrich our culture," she added.

According to the minister, "any country that does not preserve its culture is bound to fail because the people are likely to lose their identity and respect in the comity of nations."

The Vice-President of the Central Regional House of Chiefs and Paramount Chief of the Enyan Abaasa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Kwame Akonu X, expressed concern over illegal mining practices which he said were destroying the environment.

He mentioned forest reserves and water bodies as some of the resources that were being destroyed at an alarming rate in mining communities and appealed to Parliament to empower chiefs to deal with the challenge.

The Omanhen of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II, urged residents of Cape Coast to be proactive in the national event since it helps promote several international opportunities for the region.