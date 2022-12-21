Ghana: France, Tanzania Envoys Present Letter of Credence to Begin Duty Tour in Ghana

France Ambassador to Ghana, Jules-Armand Aniambosou (Left) with President Akufo-Addo

Two Foreign envoys on Tuesday presented their letters of credence to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House to begin their duty tour in Ghana

They are France's Ambassador to Ghana, Jules-Armand Aniambosou and Tanzania's High Commissioner to Ghana, Dr Benson Alfred Bana.

At separate events, Dr Benson Alfred Bana said he hoped the conducive environment in the country would enable him to work to create opportunities that would enhance trade relations between the peoples of Tanzania and Ghana.

Dr Bana said he looked forward to enhancing the cooperation that existed between the two countries, especially the University of Ghana and the University of Da la Salam, in the teaching of the Swahili language which is spoken by 150 million people in East Africa.

The Tanzania High Commissioner to Ghana assured that he would work to deepen the bond of cooperation, friendship and shared values between the two countries that was championed by their founding fathers --President Dr Kwame Nkrumah and President Julius Nyerere.

President Akufo-Addo on his part said relations between Ghana and Tanzania date back to the colonial struggles where President Nkrumah and President Nyerere among others stood "shoulder to shoulder" to press forward the liberation of the African continent from colonialism and imperialism.

He said the founding fathers were key and prominent in the moves that also brought the establishment of the then Organisation of African Unity (OAU) now the African Union (AU).

"So, we have a long historical association and I think it's our turn to expand it and deepen those relations."

On his part, Mr Jules-Armand Aniambosou said his presence in Ghana "is like returning to my roots because I was born in Benin and left for France to study."

Mr Aniambosou conveyed President Macron's warm and friendly greetings to President Akufo-Addo, commending him for his role in regional, continental and international issues.

The French envoy said France's renewed commitment to Africa is to rebuild a relationship based on respect, equality and reciprocity.

He said France and Ghana are two friendly countries who have solid and concrete relations and think that the two countries can do more on different fronts.

He said it was not only his will but his ambition to work with the President and the government to be able to tackle common issues.

Two pertinent issues, Mr Aniambosou talked about, were France's interest to partner with West Africa to deal with terrorist and violent extremist groups in the Sahel region and collectively work to bring about economic and social transformation to Africa's youth population.

The High Commissioner said Ghana is surrounded by francophone countries and the country needed to join the francophone member countries to enhance trade and investmen

Responding, President Akufo-Addo said the relations between Ghana and France date back to the 18thCentury and since Ghana's independence, the relations between the two countries have been very fruitful.

In recent times, the President said the relationship had further deepened, especially with President Macron's visit to Ghana.

He said the intercourse between the two countries in the areas of security, trade, investments, and commerce, amongst others, are all positive developments that have further enhanced the relations.

Ghana, President Akufo-Addo indicated, wants to become a Francophone member and hopes to have a fruitful engagement with President Macron to speed up and complete the process.

Ghana becoming a Francophone member, according to the President, would speed up its integration and further deepen relations with francophone countries, especially in West Africa.

The other serious issue confronting West Africa, he indicated, is the menace of terrorists and violent extremists in the Sahel region which is creeping down towards the coast.

President Akufo-Addo said various strategies have been devised to prevent the overflow of the menace to the coast and push them back.