Uganda: Brigadier Peter Omola Replaces Keith Katungi as UPDF Atmis Commander in Somalia

21 December 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Arafat Nzito

President Museveni has appointed Brig. Gen. Peter Gaetano Omola as the new contingent commander of Ugandan troops serving with the ATMIS.

President Museveni who is also the commander in chief of the UPDF has appointed Brig Gen Peter Gaetano Omola as the new contingent commander of Ugandan troops serving with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

The new commander replaces Brig Gen Keith Katungi, who has completed a one-year tour of duty in Somalia.

Brig Gen Omola goes back to Somalia for the third time after having previously served with the African Union peace support operation in different capacities in 2012 and again in 2015.

The Commander of Land Forces in the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF), Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga presided over the handover and takeover ceremony at the ATMIS Uganda contingent headquarters in Mogadishu on Tuesday December 20.

In his remarks, Brig. Gen. Omola thanked the Commander-in-Chief and the UPDF leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility of commanding the Uganda ATMIS contingent in operations to pacify Somalia.

He said that he was looking forward to working with the African Union, the Federal Government of Somalia, and the Somali security forces to facilitate the success of the mission.

"I request the support and cooperation of the team remaining with me. without you, I will not be able to deliver and we will not be able to fly our flag high. so, let us cooperate and accomplish this mission. I accept the office and the responsibility that comes with it," said Brig. Gen. Omola during the ceremony.

During his tour of duty, Brig Gen Katungi said the contingent was able to recover weapons and accessories from Al-Shabaab and acquired helicopters that have eased operations and the evacuation of personnel.

The Uganda contingent has provided security that has enabled the delivery of humanitarian assistance, especially during the ongoing drought and the COVID-19 pandemic. the troops in collaboration with the Somali security forces have been instrumental in liberating and holding territory from the Al Shabaab, building relations with authorities, and securing communities.

"We are moving towards the end of the mission. a successful end state lies with the Federal Government of Somalia's force generation, there is need for more force enablers, and the need to implement the ATMIS mandate and Uganda's envisioned strategic end state," noted Brig Gen Katungi.

Lt Gen Muhanga, the commander land forces, praised Uganda troops serving with ATMIS for their contribution to the restoration of peace and stability in Somalia. He expressed confidence in Brig Gen Omola's ability to implement the ATMIS mandate to secure Somalia.

"He knows Somalia and he will deliver. He is a good commander and that is why we selected him to replace Brig Gen Katungi," said Lt Gen Muhanga.

Other troop contributing countries under ATMIS include Burundi, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Kenya.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.